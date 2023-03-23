OVERNIGHT: It will be warm through the evening after a muggy afternoon. High temperatures felt more like May in the low 80s Thursday afternoon. Much of the night will be in the 70s with lows in the upper 60s. It will be breezy with a southerly wind sustained around 15mph. Some strong to severe storms will be possible over NWA tonight, but rain won’t arrive for Little Rock till Friday.

FRIDAY: Strong to severe storms are likely Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours for central and southeast Arkansas. Hail, damaging wind and a few tornadoes will be possible. Flooding will also be a concern, as 1½-3″ of rain are expected to fall from Thursday evening through Friday. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid 70s. The average high temp is mid to upper 60s for this time of year. Stay weather aware Friday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Once the cold front passes through Friday, drier air moves in for the weekend. Fair, pleasant weather Saturday and Sunday with temps in the low 70s. More seasonable weather returns next week.