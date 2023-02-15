OVERNIGHT: Strong to severe storms are possible late tonight ~9pm through very early tomorrow morning. Wind and hail are the primary threats; however, a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Southeast Arkansas has the highest tornado threat tonight. Temperatures were in the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon. Little Rock should be in the 50s this time of year. The above average heat, coupled with enough moisture in our environment, will provide fuel for stronger storms. A cold front tracking in from our west will act as the trigger for these storms late tonight, and the threat for severe storms will remain over Arkansas until it moves through Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Much, if not all, rain should be clear of Pulaski County by sunrise Thursday. It will be cooler in the upper 50s Thursday and windy with northwesterly wind 15-20mph. Gusts will be closer to 30mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Friday and Saturday mornings will be the coldest in the upper 20s with afternoons in the 50s. Temps will be milder by the end of the weekend in the 60s and back to the 70s next week.