OVERNIGHT: Rain coverage increases through the evening from the west. The bulk of showers and a few thunderstorms are expected after midnight lasting overnight. A few storms could have some gusty wind, but the overall severe threat is minimal. Temperatures will be in the 60s tonight and overnight.

FRIDAY: Rain lasts into Friday morning before clearing by or before lunch time. Clouds hang around for much of the day, with more sunshine coming through by the end of it. Temperatures will be warm in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind out of the south at 10-15mph will keep it humid.

WHAT’S NEXT: It will be warm this weekend with temps closer to 90°F. An isolated shower or storm is possible Saturday with plenty of warmth and humidity in the forecast. Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds, and a few showers will be possible. Isolated showers and storms will be possible into next week with temperatures staying in the upper 80s.