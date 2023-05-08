OVERNIGHT: Humid and warm conditions last throughout the night. Temperatures will be in the 80s through 8pm and 70s afterwards. Low temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer than average near 70°F.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid weather continues into Tuesday. There will be plenty of sunshine through the day with some showers and thunderstorms developing late afternoon and early evening. Some hail and gusty wind are the primary threats with any storms that develop. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, with it feeling more like low 90s.

WHAT’S NEXT: More clouds build in Wednesday with temps in the low 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, as well as Thursday. Temperatures stay warm in the mid to upper 80s for the week with mornings in the upper 60s.