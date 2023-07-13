OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase tonight, along with rain chances overnight. It will be warm and humid with temps in the 80s for the much of the night. Lows will be mild in the upper 70s by sunrise.

FRIDAY: More sunshine comes through Friday afternoon, and temperatures will heat up to the low 90s. Heat index values will be closer to 100°F by Friday afternoon and early evening. Rain is most likely Friday morning for central Arkansas, although a stray pop-up cannot be ruled out later.

WHAT’S NEXT: Hot and humid conditions last into the weekend with chance for a few showers and storms each day. More consistent sunshine settles in next week, with higher temps in the mid to upper 90s.