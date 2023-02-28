OVERNIGHT: All stays quiet with mild temperatures in the 60s for much of the night. Temperatures will lower to the upper 50s near sunrise with increasing clouds and a southerly wind of 10-15mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain returns Wednesday afternoon with storms ramping up late afternoon and early evening. Most rain should be out of the state by 11pm Wednesday night. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s with south-southwesterly wind around 10-15mph. Around ½” to 1″ of rain is possible Wednesday in Little Rock with higher amounts likely in stronger storms.

THURSDAY: Storms roll through Arkansas Thursday, some of which could be strong to severe. Large hail, damaging wind & tornadoes are possible Thursday evening and night. Flash flooding is also likely as 2-4″ of rain are possible Wednesday afternoon through early Friday morning.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temps cool down drastically Friday with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s. Sunshine and 60s this weekend.