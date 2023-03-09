OVERNIGHT: Rain comes to an end tonight with clouds gradually clearing by morning. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 50s for much of the night and lower to the mid 40s come Friday morning. Northwesterly wind of 10-15mph will shift more northerly overnight.

FRIDAY: It’ll be a nice forecast Friday with mostly sunny conditions and high temperatures in the low 60s.

WHAT’S NEXT: A few showers will be possible Saturday with cloudy conditions, but heavier rain and thunderstorms develop by night. A few storms could be strong to severe, with hail and wind the primary threats. Rain lingers into early Sunday morning with cooler and dry weather to kick off next week.