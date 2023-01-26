OVERNIGHT: It will be a clear and cold night – great for stargazing or trying to spot the “green comet”. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s around 7:30pm for viewing Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) looking north. Southwesterly wind will be consistent around 5-10mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny, dry and breezy Friday with high temperatures closer to 60°F. The average high in Little Rock this time of year is 51°F.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain chances return later Saturday and Sunday morning with cool and cloudy conditions through mid-week next week.