OVERNIGHT: It is going to be another cold, dry & clear night. Temperatures drop to the 40s this evening and 30s by 9pm onward. Westerly wind will be a little breezy around 10mph before lightening some later in the night. Sunrise is 7:09am.

FRIDAY: Sunny, dry and breezy conditions continue Friday with high temperatures close to 50°F. Westerly wind will pick up and maintain at 10-15mph mid-morning through the day.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures stay cold for the weekend and into next week. In fact, it will get even colder by Winter Solstice on December 21 through Christmas. There is a low end chance of some snowflakes mixed in with cold rain Monday morning for central Arkansas and another hint of a snow chance Thursday.