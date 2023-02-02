OVERNIGHT: Temperatures will stay in the low 30s for much of the night with temps dropping to the upper 20s near sunrise. Any slushy, untreated spots on roads could re-freeze, so be careful driving in the overnight and early morning hours across the state. Clouds eventually diminish overnight with a northwesterly wind of 5-10mph.

FRIDAY: It will be sunny and dry in the low 40s Friday with a northeasterly wind of 5-10mph.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Dry and warmer weather is expected this weekend with temps near 50°F Saturday afternoon and near 60°F come Sunday.