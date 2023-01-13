OVERNIGHT: Cold and clear conditions continue tonight with temps dropping to below freezing across the state. Wind will calm down to around 5mph out of the north with lows bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s near sunrise at 7:16am.

SATURDAY: Expect a repeat of Friday for Saturday with sunny, dry and cool conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and hovering close to 50°F with a light southeasterly breeze.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain is back in the forecast for MLK Day Monday. Most rain should stay in the form of showers with ¼ – ½” across the state. Tuesday will be dry with storms ramping up Wednesday. Temperatures will be warmer through mid-week next week in the mid to upper 60s before cooling down Thursday.