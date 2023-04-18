OVERNIGHT: It will be clear tonight with temps staying pleasant in the 70s through 9pm and dropping to the 60s after. Southerly wind will be 10-15mph with an overnight low of 56°F. The average low for Little Rock this time of year is 51°F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy & warm weather is on tap Wednesday with high temps in the low 80s. Southerly wind 10-15mph with gusts over 20mph is forecast Wednesday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain and thunderstorms are back Thursday through Friday. Some storms could be strong to severe starting late Thursday afternoon/early evening for central Arkansas. Wind and hail are the primary threats. Some flash flooding will also be possible with heavy rainfall. Scattered showers and storms last into early Friday before clearing in time for the weekend. Temperatures will cool down for the weekend with highs lowering to the 60s and mornings in the 40s.