TONIGHT: Another pleasant evening on tap with a mild night. Clear and calm conditions. Temperatures in the 80s through 8pm and dropping to the 70s 9pm through midnight. Low temps bottom out in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm Saturday with high temps warming to the low 90s and southerly wind at 5-10mph. No shot for rain with a pleasant evening.

WHAT’S NEXT: This weekend will be sunny in the low 90s with it heating up more next week. Afternoons will be in the upper 90s and could very well tie or break record highs as we head into the official start of Fall Thursday, September 22.

