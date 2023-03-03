OVERNIGHT: It will cool down tonight with clouds eventually clearing. Temperatures will be in the 40s by 9pm and stay that way overnight. Northwesterly wind will calm as well.

SATURDAY: Sunny, dry and quiet weather returns Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 60s after a chilly start in the low 40s. Wind will be light out of the southeast.

SUNDAY: It will be warm Sunday with afternoon temps warming to the low 70s. Sunday morning will be cool in the low 40s, but the chilly start won’t last long. Plenty of sunshine through the day with a southerly wind of 5-10mph.