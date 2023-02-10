OVERNIGHT: On and off light rain showers last through the evening and start tapering off around 9pm in Little Rock. A little bit of snow will still be possible over the Ouachitas with rain lasting a little longer for southwest Arkansas. Temperatures will be chilly in the low 40s till midnight and drop to the 30s near sunrise.

WEEKEND WEATHER: This weekend will be dry and sunny with temperatures in the 50s. It will be cooler in the low 50s Saturday afternoon and low 60s Sunday afternoon. Mornings will be cold, right around freezing. It will be great weather for anything outdoors, including grilling out Sunday for the Super Bowl.

SUPERBOWL FORECAST: Weather will be good for the Chiefs & Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. Temperatures in the upper 60s for kickoff with and easterly wind of 10-15mph.