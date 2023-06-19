OVERNIGHT: It will be warm this evening after a hot day. Little Rock hit 92°F Monday afternoon. Temps will eventually cool to 70°F near sunrise Tuesday. Clear conditions with a light northeasterly wind prevail tonight.

TUESDAY: Sunny and hot conditions continue into Tuesday with highs in the low 90s and a northeasterly wind of 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain chances are slim to none through the extended forecast. High temps remain in the low 90s during the work week, with the weekend in the mid to upper 90s.