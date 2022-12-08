TONIGHT: Tonight will be cloudy with on and off light rain. Less than ⅒” is possible for Little Rock with a light easterly wind eventually switching to northerly. Temperatures will be mild in the mid 50s near sunrise, but it will stay near 60°F much of the night.

FRIDAY: Clouds and some fog linger Friday morning, but will clear out to make room for some sunshine later in the day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with no rain!

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain moves back in early Saturday morning through the early evening. Much of the rain will fall during the daytime hours with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Most rain will be in the form of light to moderate showers. It will be breezy as well with southwesterly wind 10-15mph. Rain tapers off Sunday & Monday before strong to severe storms move in Tuesday afternoon and night.