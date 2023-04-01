OVERNIGHT: Storms have cleared Arkansas, and cool, dry air will settle in tonight. Low temperatures drop to the upper 40s across central Arkansas by sunrise Saturday.

SATURDAY: It will be sunny and dry Saturday in the low 70s. Breezy conditions continue with northwesterly wind 15-20mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain is back Sunday evening with some storms mixed in. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Monday will be warm and humid in the mid 80s with another shot for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday.