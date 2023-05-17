OVERNIGHT: Temperatures stay in the 70s tonight with 60s after midnight. Clouds continue to lessen through the night with a light north-northeasterly wind.

THURSDAY: It will be mostly sunny Thursday with temps in the mid 80s and no rain. Northeasterly wind will be sustained around 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain and thunderstorms are back Friday, particularly Friday afternoon and evening for central Arkansas. Some storms could be strong, with hail and wind the primary threats. Little Rock could see ¼” of rain with some spots seeing closer to ½” of rain. Sunshine is back for the weekend with a little cooler temperatures, with mornings in the upper 50s and afternoons in the upper 70s.