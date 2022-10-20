TONIGHT: Clear, calm & chilly tonight, but not as cold. Instead of low bottoming out in the 30s, we’ll lower to the mid 40s by sunrise.

FRIDAY: It is going to be warm, sunny & dry Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s – closer to where we should be in May. Our average high temperatures for this time of year is 73°F.

WHAT’S NEXT: Wind shifts to the southwest over the weekend & picks up – which will make it windy and warm Saturday & Sunday. Plenty of sunshine through the weekend with some more clouds Sunday. Rain and thunderstorms return late Monday throughout Tuesday.

