OVERNIGHT: Temperatures will drop below freezing near midnight in Arkansas, with freezing rain likely then. Amounts should stay below ⅒” of an inch in the metro. Rain will be heavier earlier in the night before tapering off near sunrise.

TUESDAY: Cold rain develops near lunch with some freezing rain possibly mixed in through the afternoon. Rain should transition to all freezing rain by Tuesday evening ~7pm as temperatures drop below 32°F. The high temperature Tuesday will be right around 32°F. If the temp rises or falls by just one degree, it will change the amount of ice we see. Regardless of this, people need to be prepared for hazardous travel and power outages through Wednesday morning.

WHAT’S NEXT: Heaviest ice accumulation looks to be Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will rise above freezing Wednesday afternoon.