OVERNIGHT: Another frigid night is on tap with low temperatures in the single digits and wind chill values closer to 0°F for much of Arkansas. Any snow or slush that melted Tuesday afternoon and did not evaporate will re-freeze tonight. There will be icy spots on roads, with less traveled and neighborhood roads in the worst shape.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will finally climb above freezing with a day full of sun Wednesday. This should help to clear off icy/snowy roads significantly, but anything that isn’t melted away during the day could re-freeze again Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s Wednesday afternoon with a southwesterly wind.

WHAT’S NEXT: Another shot for some wintry weather is possible Thursday. A little bit of snow/sleet is possible north of I-40 and east of Little Rock Thursday morning through afternoon. South of I-40, there could be some freezing rain and a thin glaze of ice. Accumulation should be minimal with all wintry weather.