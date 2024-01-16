OVERNIGHT: Another frigid night is on tap with low temperatures in the single digits and wind chill values closer to 0°F for much of Arkansas. Any snow or slush that melted Tuesday afternoon and did not evaporate will re-freeze tonight. There will be icy spots on roads, with less traveled and neighborhood roads in the worst shape.
WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will finally climb above freezing with a day full of sun Wednesday. This should help to clear off icy/snowy roads significantly, but anything that isn’t melted away during the day could re-freeze again Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s Wednesday afternoon with a southwesterly wind.
WHAT’S NEXT: Another shot for some wintry weather is possible Thursday. A little bit of snow/sleet is possible north of I-40 and east of Little Rock Thursday morning through afternoon. South of I-40, there could be some freezing rain and a thin glaze of ice. Accumulation should be minimal with all wintry weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.