OVERNIGHT: Temperatures stay warm tonight and overnight in the 70s, with upper 60s by sunrise. Southerly wind continues to bring in additional moisture at 10-15mph.

TUESDAY: During the day Tuesday will be warm, breezy and humid with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Southerly wind will be 15-20mph and gusts up to 30mph. Rain and storms develop by Tuesday night and continue overnight through Wednesday morning. Some storms could be severe, with a risk for damaging wind, isolated hail and a few tornadoes.

WHAT’S NEXT: Thunderstorms linger through the first half of Wednesday before clearing the state by afternoon. The rest of the week will be fairly quiet with high temps in the 60s and mid 70s by Easter Sunday.