OVERNIGHT: Temperatures cool to the 70s this evening, after reaching the upper 80s Friday afternoon. The average high temperature in Little Rock this time of year is 73°F. Lows drop to the 50s near sunrise with wind calming to around 5mph out of the west.
SATURDAY: It will be warm, dry and a little breezy Saturday. Westerly wind will be sustained around 10mph, with gusts closer to 15mph. Clouds gradually increase through the day, but there should still be a good mix of sun & clouds.
WHAT’S NEXT: Temps stay in the 80s this weekend and into the start of next week. Best shot for rain is the end of the work week next week.
