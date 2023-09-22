OVERNIGHT: Rain and clouds diminish this evening, with temperatures in the 80s till 8pm. Temps drop to the 70s afterwards. Partly cloudy conditions last with a light southeasterly breeze.

SATURDAY: It is the official start of Fall Saturday with the Autumnal Equinox at 1:50am cdt, but it won’t feel very fall-like. Afternoon temps warm to the low 90s with plenty of sunshine and storms moving in late Saturday night.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain and storms develop late Saturday night over NWA and track farther east into central Arkansas overnight. Rain and storms chances last through Sunday and linger into the first half of Monday. Temperatures remain in the 80s for highs next week with mornings in the 60s.