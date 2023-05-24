OVERNIGHT: It will be pleasant this evening with mostly clear and calm conditions. Temperatures will be in the 70s be 9pm and drop to the 60s after midnight with a light northeasterly breeze.

THURSDAY: Temperatures warm to the upper 80s Thursday afternoon with plenty more sunshine. Northeasterly wind will be sustained at 5-10mph with rain-free forecast.

WHAT’S NEXT: A cold front comes through Friday, which will bring slightly cooler and drier air into the region for the weekend. Mornings will drop to the 50s and low 60s across the state Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Memorial Day will be a little warmer in the upper 80s and sunny.