TONIGHT: Tonight will be cloudy with on and off rain. Another ⅒” is possible for Little Rock with a light easterly wind eventually switching to out of the southwest Thursday. Temperatures will be mild in the upper 50s near sunrise with warmer temps in the mid to upper 60s farther south.

LUNAR OCCULTATION RAINED OUT: The full moon rose at 4:33pm today in Little Rock. Something neat happens tonight, called a lunar occultation. The moon will pass in front of, or occult, Mars. This means the red planet will disappear at 9:06pm and reappear at 9:32pm. Unfortunately, clouds and rain will not make it possible to view in Little Rock. Lunar occultations happen throughout the year, but not particularly in the same spot, so this is a relatively rare occurrence. The Southeast will not be able to see the lunar occultation, rather what looks like the moon grazing by Mars.

THURSDAY: More rain is anticipated Thursday with the heaviest of it over north Arkansas. Central Arkansas could see another ⅒” Thursday afternoon. Clouds remain, and temperatures will be warmer closer to 70°F.

WHAT’S NEXT: Clouds clear out late Friday, allowing for some welcomed sunshine to come through. More rain is back in the forecast Saturday, with Sunday now showing signs of drying out briefly. Storms develop late Monday night through Tuesday. Some storms could be strong to severe Tuesday in central Arkansas.