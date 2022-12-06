TONIGHT: Mild, foggy & rainy weather continues tonight. High temperatures today reached the low 70s…typically what we should feel in mid to late October. It will stay in the 60s for much of the night and drop to the upper 50s near sunrise. Rain builds in tonight as well with ¼” possible in Little Rock.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain is expected Wednesday with moderate showers mainly. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s through the morning and low 60s the rest of the time. Another ¼” to ½” of rain is possible for Little Rock, with heavier rain developing over north Arkansas through Thursday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain lasts through Thursday, with the heaviest of it on Wednesday for Little Rock. We’ll get a break from it all with the return of some sunshine Friday. The break will be brief, as more rain is anticipated Saturday, before tapering off some Sunday. More rain and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday next week. It will be cooler this weekend with high temps in the 50s.