TONIGHT: Some clouds hang around through the evening, which should make it a decent sunset by 6:15pm in Little Rock. High temperatures hit 76°F Tuesday afternoon. The average high temp is 68°F this time of year. It will cool to the 60s by 8pm and low 50s near sunrise with clear and calm conditions.

WEDNESDAY: After a chilly morning start, it will warm up quickly Wednesday with temperatures in the low 70s by lunch and closer to 80°F later in the afternoon with a light southerly wind.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunny and warm afternoons near 80°F with mornings in the 50s continue through Friday. By Friday night, widespread rain and scattered storms move into Arkansas, continue overnight into early Saturday. It will be cooler Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.