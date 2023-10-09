OVERNIGHT: After reaching the upper 80s Monday, it will cool to the 70s by evening and 60s after midnight. Low temps bottom out in the 50s with southwesterly wind shifting to the north.

TUESDAY: It will be warm again Tuesday, with temperatures warming to the upper 80s. A few clouds will be mixed in with plenty of sunshine and wind eventually shifting to southerly.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures remain in the 80s through Thursday before turning cooler by Friday. A cold front moves through Friday into Saturday, bringing in breezy and below average temperatures for the weekend.