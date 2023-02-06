OVERNIGHT: It will be mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the 60s this evening and 50s the rest of the night.

TUESDAY: It will be warm again Tuesday after reaching the low 70s Monday. Tuesday afternoon won’t be far off in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy conditions. NWA Arkansas will get scattered showers through the day, while east and south Arkansas stay dry. Southerly wind earlier in the day will transition to easterly later in the day.

WHAT’S NEXT: Widespread rain moves in Wednesday. It will be washout with most spots picking up 2-4″ of rain. Heavy rain could lead to some flash flooding as well Wednesday. Storms will be possible across southeast Arkansas, but the overall severe threat is low. We’ll dry out Thursday and cool down for the weekend.