OVERNIGHT: Clouds hang around tonight with mild temperatures. Much of the evening will be in the 70s with low 60s by sunrise. Wind will be light out of the southeast.
TUESDAY: It will be 10°-15°F above average Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 80s in central Arkansas. South Arkansas could see upper 80s Tuesday afternoon. Southerly wind will increase to 10-15mph with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
WHAT’S NEXT: Rain chances increase some by the end of the work week and into the weekend. The highest chance for widespread rain as of now is next Monday as a stronger cold front moves toward the state.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.