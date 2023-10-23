OVERNIGHT: Clouds hang around tonight with mild temperatures. Much of the evening will be in the 70s with low 60s by sunrise. Wind will be light out of the southeast.

TUESDAY: It will be 10°-15°F above average Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 80s in central Arkansas. South Arkansas could see upper 80s Tuesday afternoon. Southerly wind will increase to 10-15mph with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain chances increase some by the end of the work week and into the weekend. The highest chance for widespread rain as of now is next Monday as a stronger cold front moves toward the state.