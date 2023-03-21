OVERNIGHT: Other than a little drizzle, rain should clear the state entirely tonight. Temperatures will be in the 50s through the evening and gradually warm as a warm front tracks through Arkansas. The low temperature will be Tuesday night, instead of Wednesday morning, for this reason. South-southeasterly wind will be sustained at 10-15mph.

WEDNESDAY: It will be significantly warmer Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 70s along with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. Southerly wind will be sustained at 15-20mph with gusts closer to 25mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Thursday will be closer to 80°F, mostly cloudy and breezy. Storms develop over northwest Arkansas Thursday night. Friday will be a washout with some strong to severe storms possible, especially Friday afternoon and early evening. The weekend will be fantastic with mostly sunny and pleasant conditions.