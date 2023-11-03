OVERNIGHT: Tonight will be milder with temperatures cooling to the 60s for the early evening around sunset and lowering to the 50s afterwards. Low temps bottom out in the mid 40s with clear and calm conditions.

SATURDAY: Warm, mostly sunny weather is on tap Saturday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Near record high temperatures are in the forecast next week, with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances remain slim to none.