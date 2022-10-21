TONIGHT: It will be milder tonight with low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few more clouds mixed in, but it will overall, be a clear night with a southerly wind of 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: It will be warm and sunny Saturday with sun and clouds. Southerly wind will sustain around 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunday will be warm and windy as well with partly sunny conditions. Rain moves in late Monday night through Tuesday, along with some thunderstorms. Widespread rain is likely as a low pressure system & cold front move through Arkansas Monday into Tuesday. Cooler, fall weather returns Tuesday onward with high temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.

