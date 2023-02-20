OVERNIGHT: Clouds hang around tonight with wind weakening. Temperatures will be mild in the 60s through midnight and ultimately, cool to the mid to upper 50s closer to sunrise at 6:48am. The average low in Little Rock this time of year is 35°F.

TUESDAY: It will be well above average for Fat Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy conditions with a lighter wind out of the east to southeast closer to 10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain returns Wednesday with ½”-1″ possible for Little Rock. Wind will be the bigger impact with southerly wind at 15-20mph and gusts at 35mph+. There is a low end chance for a few strong to severe storms. Damaging wind will be the primary threat with any stronger storms developing with gusts 60mph+ possible. It’ll stay breezy Thursday with temps warm in the mid 70s. Cooling down Friday with some rain for the weekend.