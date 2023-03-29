OVERNIGHT: It will be mostly clear and calm tonight with temperatures in the 60s through 8pm and 50s by 9pm. Low temps will bottom out in the mid 40s with a light southeasterly breeze.

THURSDAY: Humidity and warmth increase Thursday with an increase in south-southeasterly wind. Temps will be in the low to mid 70s in central Arkansas with more clouds gradually building throughout the day. Some rain will be possible Thursday night.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain and storms roll through Friday. Some storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind, large hail and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out Friday afternoon and evening across Arkansas. Regardless of whether you see a severe storm or not, it will be windy with southerly wind sustained at 20-30mph and gusts up to 40mph. Activity should be exiting the state by 8pm and sunny conditions return Saturday for the rest of the weekend.