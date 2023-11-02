OVERNIGHT: It cools down tonight, but won’t be as frigid as earlier in the week. Temperatures will cool to the 50s after reaching the low 60s Thursday afternoon. By 9pm, temps will be in the 40s with lows bottoming out in the mid 30s with clear and calm conditions.

FRIDAY: Sunny, dry conditions continue Friday with high temps near 70°F. Southwesterly wind will be around 5-10mph during the afternoon with fair weather on tap.

WHAT’S NEXT: Above average temperatures are back this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and mostly sunny conditions. Rain chances remain slim into next week.