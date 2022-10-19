TONIGHT: Clear, calm & cold again tonight…just not as cold. We lower to the 40s by 9pm and upper 30s overnight. A freeze is not expected, but some spots could pick up some frost if plants haven’t already been covered. Our average low temperature for this time of year is 50°F, and our first frost of the season on average is early November.

THURSDAY: After a cold start, Thursday warms up quite nicely. Afternoon high temps in the low 70s with dry & sunny conditions.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temps warm to the 80s Friday through the weekend with breezy conditions Saturday through Tuesday. Rain and storms are looking more likely late Monday into Tuesday.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.