OVERNIGHT: It will be a cool night after hitting 59°F Monday afternoon. Temps drop to the 40s this evening and upper 30s after midnight. We should stay above freezing in Little Rock with mostly clear and calm conditions.

TUESDAY: Sunshine to start Tuesday with clouds gradually building in. It will be milder with temps in the mid 60s and a light south southwesterly wind. It will be mostly cloudy by the evening.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain returns late Wednesday night and continues overnight into very early Thursday morning. There could be an isolated strong storm or two across the state, but the overall severe threat is low. Some stronger wind and heavy rain could pass through with the storms. After warming up to the 60s Tuesday & 70s Wednesday, it will be more seasonable for the rest of the week with sunny, dry conditions this weekend.