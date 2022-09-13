TONIGHT: Clear, calm & pleasant tonight. Temperatures will be in the 80s through 7pm and drop to the 70s by 8pm. It will be beautiful weather for baseball as the Travs play their last Tuesday game at Dickey-Stephens Park. Low temps will be in the upper 50s and low 60s across the state near sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: It will be warm and sunny Wednesday with high temps in the upper 80s and low 90s, along with a calm easterly wind by afternoon.

WHAT’S NEXT: High pressure builds over Arkansas leading to sunny days and no chance for rain this week. It will feel more humid and hotter this weekend with mornings back to the low 70s Sunday into the start of next week. Afternoons remain in the low 90s.

