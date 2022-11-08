TONIGHT: It will be quiet and mostly clear tonight with temps dropping to the upper 50s near sunrise. Sunset this evening is 5:08pm.

WEDNESDAY: Another warm day on tap Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 80s. The record high in Little Rock is 82°F from 2005. The average high temperature this time of year is 65°F.

WHAT’S NEXT: It stays warm through Thursday then a cold front will bring down temperatures drastically heading into the weekend and next week. Mornings will be close to freezing by Saturday with afternoons in the 50s.

