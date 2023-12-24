OVERNIGHT: Steady rain lasts through the evening, before diminishing overnight. It will be windy with southeasterly wind sustained at 15-20mph and gusts up to 25-30mph. Wind will shift to the south after midnight. An additional ½” of rain will be possible in Little Rock, with low temperatures 20°F above average in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Rain clears before sunrise Christmas Day. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 50s, before dropping later in the day. By suppertime Christmas evening, temperatures will already be in the 40s. Clouds start the day, with some sunshine coming through by the end of it.

WHAT’S NEXT: The final week of 2023 will be dry, mostly sunny and cooler. High temperatures near 50°F, with mornings around freezing.