OVERNIGHT: Wind continues to pick up tonight with mild conditions. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy conditions. Southerly wind will be sustained at 15mph and increase by midnight. Wind Advisory goes in effect 6am until 6pm Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Rain returns Wednesday with ½” possible for NWA. Showers and storms will roll through quickly, so high rainfall amounts are not expected. Little Rock should see closer to ¼”. Wind will be the biggest impact Wednesday with southerly wind at 15-25mph and gusts at 35mph+. There is a low end chance for a few strong to severe storms. Damaging wind will be the primary threat with any stronger storms developing with gusts of 60mph possible. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid 70s with rain and clouds clearing by the evening.

WHAT’S NEXT: It’ll stay breezy Thursday with temps warm in the mid 70s. Cooling down Friday with some rain for the weekend.