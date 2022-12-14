OVERNIGHT: Clouds clear out quickly this evening. It will be clear and cold with a westerly wind of 5-10mph. Temps drop to the 40s by 6pm and 30s after midnight. The Geminids Meteor Shower peaked early this morning, but there will still be some meteors leftover tonight. We have ideal viewing conditions since it will be clear. Timeframe of 10pm to 2am will be the best to catch a shooting star in Little Rock or surrounding areas. Sunset is 4:59pm, and moonrise is 10:53pm tonight.

THURSDAY: We have the first full day of sunshine in two weeks on Thursday! Temperatures will be cold to start in the mid 30s (but seasonable) with high temps near 50°F and a breezy westerly wind of 10-15mph in the afternoon.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunshine sticks around Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will be significantly cooler with mornings close to or sub-freezing with highs in the 40s. There is a possibility of snow over NWA and north central Arkansas Monday night. Light freezing rain (rain that freezes on contact) will be possible in central Arkansas overnight into early Tuesday morning.