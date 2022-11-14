TONIGHT: Snow started falling over Mount Magazine around 3pm with sleet in Little Rock near 4pm. Heavy snow started near Winslow in NWA around 4pm as well. Cold rain with some sleet mixed in continues through the evening for Little Rock with a few snowflakes mixing in possible as well. The bulk of activity for Little Rock will push through 9pm. No wintry accumulation is expected for Little Rock or south Arkansas. The highest accumulation is expected for the Ozarks, Boston Mountain & Ouachitas, where they could pick up 1-2″+ of snow. Temperatures will be in near 40°F through 9pm with upper 30s 10pm onward. Little Rock should drop to the mid 30s bear sunrise, with almost all precipitation out of the state after midnight.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to start Tuesday with cold and breezy conditions. More sunshine will come through later in the day, with clouds mixed in. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s.

WHAT’S NEXT: It will stay dry and cold through the rest of the week with afternoons in the upper 40s mainly and mornings either close to or subfreezing.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app