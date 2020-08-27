Arkansas Storm Team tracking Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La.- As Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning, Arkansas Storm Team Meteorologist Keith Monahan and FOX16 photographer Marc Gustafson were tracking the storm in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

In the clips above, Meteorologist Keith Monahan gives a look at the damage in Lake Charles.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories