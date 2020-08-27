Arkansas Storm Team tracking Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La.- As Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning, Arkansas Storm Team Meteorologist Keith Monahan and FOX16 photographer Marc Gustafson were tracking the storm in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
In the clips above, Meteorologist Keith Monahan gives a look at the damage in Lake Charles.
