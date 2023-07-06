OVERNIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight into late tonight ahead and along a cold front draped through the middle of the state. Temperatures will be near 80°F till 9pm and 70s afterwards. Heavy rain with slower moving storms could lead to some flash flooding, particularly over a few spots in south Arkansas.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds are back in the forecast Friday, along with a few showers and storms later in the day. High temps will be in the low 90s, with it feeling more like the upper 90s. Southwesterly wind will hold steady at the surface around 5-10mph. A few stronger storms could have some gusty wind and small hail.

WHAT’S NEXT: More storms move in Saturday and Sunday. Some storms could be strong to severe Saturday, with wind and hail the primary threats. Additional rainfall of ¼-½” will be possible. Temps over the weekend will be in the upper 80s and close to 90°F, with hotter weather by mid-week next week.