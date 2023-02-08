LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Widespread rainfall is expected today. Two-day rainfall totals from Tuesday and Wednesday may approach five inches in places of West Arkansas. So, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch until 12:00 a.m., Thursday.

Places in West Arkansas have already received two to three inches of rain as of 6 AM, Wednesday, and three inches of rain or more are still possible in parts of the Arkansas River Valley into the western Ozarks, hence the Flood Watch.

If you encounter flooded roadways, please be sure to turn around and avoid driving through it. You never know how deep the water is or if it has washed the pavement away underneath. The best way to guarantee safety in a flash flood is to avoid driving through it at all.

As the end of the afternoon ends and we head into Wednesday evening, the chance of severe weather will increase in Central and East Arkansas, and particularly in Southeast Arkansas. Large hail, a few, brief tornadoes, and damaging wind will all be possible. The biggest threat will come from damaging winds.

Timing for the possible severe storms will come between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Again, the main severe weather threat this evening will be Damaging Wind. But the tornado and hail risk is not zero, so we will be keeping a close watch for any storms that could cause damage. West Arkansas will have a moderate flooding potential through all of Wednesday. Do stay Weather Aware!