Barry Sets New Rainfall Record in Arkansas

The remnants of Barry are moving out, taking the wet weather away with it. Summer heat quickly builds back in with oppressive humidity left over from Barry. Highs in the 90s with high humidity will make it feel like 105-110 across parts of the State Wednesday afternoon into early evening. A heat advisory is in effect for Central and Northern Arkansas from 1 PM to 8 PM Wednesday.

The heat will remain through the rest of the week with low rain chances.